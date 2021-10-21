Sterling Shepard limited on Thursday with hamstring for Week 7

The New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was listed on the injury as limited on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Shepard had just returned last week after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. The Giants receivers are in a shambles right now, as Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay are likely out, while tight end Evan Engram missed Thursday’s practice with a calf injury. Add in Saquon Barkley, who is likely out this week as well, and there are very few healthy offensive players for the Giants.

There hasn’t been any specifics reported on Shepard’s injury at this point. We don’t know if this is a new injury or an aggravation of his old injury. We also don’t know the severity. We’ll need to see what he can do, if anything, at Friday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

Finding a healthy wide receiver for New York might be a problem this week. Right now it looks like Darius Slayton, Dante Pettis and Collin Johnson are the best bets for targets against the Panthers and may have some fantasy value with the rest of the team hurting.