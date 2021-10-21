 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darius Garland injury tracker: Latest updates for Cavaliers guard

Garland is dealing with an ankle injury and is being listed as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Hornets.

By Benjamin Zweiman and Nick Simon
Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at FedExForum on October 20, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland is questionable to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets due to an ankle injury. Garland suffered the injury during the team’s 132-121 season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

His feet got tangled up in the paint with Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. The exact timetable for his return is unknown.

The point guard was heavily involved offensively in the stat sheet in Wednesday’s opener, putting up 13 points and 12 assists before exiting the game with the injury. The third-year lottery pick from Vanderbilt is looking to take another step forward this year like he did last year. During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 17.4 points on 45.1% shooting and 6.1 assists per game as a sophomore.

Fellow backcourt guard Collin Sexton would be an adequate replacement for Garland from a fantasy perspective as well as veteran Ricky Rubio, who would most like step into his place should he sit out on Friday. Rubio put up 12 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds in Wednesday’s opener.

More From DraftKings Nation