Darius Garland injury tracker: Latest updates for Cavaliers guard

Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland is questionable to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets due to an ankle injury. Garland suffered the injury during the team’s 132-121 season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

His feet got tangled up in the paint with Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. The exact timetable for his return is unknown.

Here’s the Darius Garland injury. Stepped on his foot. pic.twitter.com/pkuuMvMVC3 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 21, 2021

The point guard was heavily involved offensively in the stat sheet in Wednesday’s opener, putting up 13 points and 12 assists before exiting the game with the injury. The third-year lottery pick from Vanderbilt is looking to take another step forward this year like he did last year. During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 17.4 points on 45.1% shooting and 6.1 assists per game as a sophomore.

Fellow backcourt guard Collin Sexton would be an adequate replacement for Garland from a fantasy perspective as well as veteran Ricky Rubio, who would most like step into his place should he sit out on Friday. Rubio put up 12 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds in Wednesday’s opener.