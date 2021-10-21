Joel Embiid injury tracker: Sixers All-Star center listed as questionable Friday vs. Nets

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid is being listed as questionable to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets due to a knee injury. Embiid was fine in the season opening 117-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, scoring 22 points with 6 rebounds in the blowout. This is going to happen often with Embiid throughout the season, however, the Sixers being careful with their top player early on.

The Sixers have a lot going on right now. The last thing they need is Embiid to be hurt and missing games this early in the season. If Embiid is ruled out, the Sixers will be down both of their All-Stars. Ben Simmons’ situation keeps getting worse and worse with the team. Both sides are expected to meet on Friday to discuss Simmons’ status with the team and how to get past all of this. That could result in a trade at some point. It could results in Simmons being able to return to the lineup at some point, but he’s also dealing with a back injury.

Joel Embiid injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If both Embiid and Simmons are out on Friday vs. the Nets, there will be a few players who the Sixers will need to step up. The two that pop up immediately are Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey. The latter started in place of Simmons in the opener and scored 20 points. Harris also had 20 points and would be tasked with carrying the offense with Embiid sidelined.

The biggest benefactor in terms of fantasy and DFS is Andre Drummond. The big man had 6 points and 17 rebounds off the bench in 19 minutes in the opener. The Nets lack size and will struggle to contain Drummond down low on the glass. So if Embiid is out, expect Drumm to be extremely chalky on DraftKings.