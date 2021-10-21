Bradley Beal injury tracker: Latest updates for Wizards All-Star

Update: Beal is dealing with more a groin injury than a hip contusion, according to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo. The star shooting guard is trending towards sitting out Friday vs. the Pacers but will give one more effort in the pregame warmups before officially making a decision. If Beal sits, Spencer Dinwiddie becomes the lead fantasy option for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal is being listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Indiana Pacers due to a hip injury. Beal scored 23 points in the Wizards’ season opener against the Toronto Raptors, helping the team to a 98-83 win in Canada. Beal played 34 minutes and looked fine, though he was a bit off shooting the ball from outside, going 1-of-6 from distance.

Bradley Beal injury: Fantasy basketball impact

The Wizards ran a deep rotation in their opener with nine players seeing double-digit minutes. If Beal were to be sidelined for the game, the Wizards should be able to have people step up in his place. Spencer Dinwiddie was brought in this offseason and had 13 points and 6 assists in 26 minutes vs. the Raptors. Kyle Kuzma played 36 minutes and scored 11 points with 15 rebounds. Both players will be tasked with providing more on the offensive end if Beal is ruled out. We could also see more Raul Neto and/or Aaron Holiday off the bench.