Broncos edge rusher Von Miller suffers ankle injury, ruled out in Week 7 vs. Browns

Late 3rd quarter update: Miller has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game.

3rd quarter update: The second half has begun and Miller is still in the locker room getting x-rays on his ankle. His status remains questionable for the rest of the game.

The Denver Broncos head into the second half of Week 7 Thursday Night Football trailing the Cleveland Browns 10-0. Any comeback might have to come without Von Miller. The edge rusher suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and heads into halftime questionable to return.

The injury happened when he collided with a teammate who appears to be defensive end Shelby Harris. His left knee got hit from the outside and then bent inward. He had to limp off the field after the injury.

Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September courtesy of four sacks and six tackles for a loss. In the three games since, he has no sacks and no tackles for a loss.