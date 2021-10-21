 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jarvis Landry returns to game Week 7 vs. Broncos

Jarvis Landry suffered an injury in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Update: Landry returned to the game on the last drive. That’s great news for his availability moving forward.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry appeared to have his foot get caught in the grass and buckle his left leg. He was in pain as he limped off to the sidelines where he then went into the medical tent.

Landry was just activated from injured reserve for this game. He had an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 2 and had been on I.R. ever since. Landry had five receptions for 37 yards before leaving late in the game.

