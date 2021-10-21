Broncos WR Tim Patrick gets his first catch in 4th quarter Week 7 vs. Browns

UPDATE: It finally happened! Tim Patrick registered a catch for nine yards in the fourth quarter with the Broncos down 17-7.

The Denver Broncos are flailing on Thursday Night Football and wide receiver Tim Patrick is one of the fantasy victims of their slow start in Week 7. So far Patrick has no targets, but he has played a full complement of snaps and appears healthy.

Broncos halftime WR snap count #DENvsCLE



Courtland Sutton 16

Tim Patrick 16

Kendall Hinton 11

Tyrie Cleveland 2

John Brown 2



Out of 17 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 22, 2021

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they’ve only played 17 snaps in the first half and have just two first downs, while Teddy Bridgewater has just seven completions.

Before tonight Patrick had been producing well. We’ll see if Denver can turn things around in the second half.