Broncos WR Tim Patrick gets his first catch in 4th quarter Week 7 vs. Browns

Broncos WR finally gets a catch in Week 7 against the Browns.

Tim Patrick #81 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

UPDATE: It finally happened! Tim Patrick registered a catch for nine yards in the fourth quarter with the Broncos down 17-7.

The Denver Broncos are flailing on Thursday Night Football and wide receiver Tim Patrick is one of the fantasy victims of their slow start in Week 7. So far Patrick has no targets, but he has played a full complement of snaps and appears healthy.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they’ve only played 17 snaps in the first half and have just two first downs, while Teddy Bridgewater has just seven completions.

Before tonight Patrick had been producing well. We’ll see if Denver can turn things around in the second half.

