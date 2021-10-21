Donovan Peoples-Jones injured in pre-game warmups, not playing on TNF

Update: There hasn’t been any official word after Peoples-Jones was listed as questionable after injuring his groin in warm ups, but he hasn’t seen one snap in the first half, so it’s safe to presume he won’t be playing tonight against the Broncos.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones injured his groin in pregame warmups, per Nate Urlich. He is questionable to play.

The Browns are in the midst of an injury epidemic, as quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are all injured. They did get Jarvis Landry back for this game and Odell Beckham Jr is playing through a shoulder injury. Now Peoples-Jones is injured.

Last week Peoples-Jones found the end zone twice last week with Landry out and Beckham Jr. playing hurt.