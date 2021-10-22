Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Friday/Saturday

Entering the third day of the 2021 ZOZO Championship, Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama at -8 holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Tringale. Matt Wallace, Brendan Steele are both on -6 through 36 holes, and Joaquin Niemann and Tommy Fleetwood sit at -5 heading into Moving Day.

This is only the second time a PGA Tour event has happened in Japan and counted on the money list, so it would be huge for Matsuyama to get the win after coming up just short at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. He finished second in this event last year to Tiger Woods, though it took place in the United States due to the pandemic.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday evening for those in the US. You can watch coverage of the tournament Friday from 11:30 p.m. ET into Thursday morning, where coverage will air until 2:45 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Saturday.