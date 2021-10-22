Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Friday/Saturday

Entering the third day of the 2021 ZOZO Championship, Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama at -8 holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Tringale. Matt Wallace, Brendan Steele are both on -6 through 36 holes, and Joaquin Niemann and Tommy Fleetwood sit at -5 heading into Moving Day.
This is only the second time a PGA Tour event has happened in Japan and counted on the money list, so it would be huge for Matsuyama to get the win after coming up just short at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. He finished second in this event last year to Tiger Woods, though it took place in the United States due to the pandemic.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday evening for those in the US. You can watch coverage of the tournament Friday from 11:30 p.m. ET into Thursday morning, where coverage will air until 2:45 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Saturday.
2021 ZOZO Championship, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Keegan Bradley
|8:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Rickie Fowler
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|Kramer Hickok
|8:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Tyler McCumber
|Takumi Kanaya
|8:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Shaun Norris
|Ryan Palmer
|Harry Higgs
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Maverick McNealy
|Keita Nakajima
|Ryutaro Nagano
|9:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Long
|Chris Kirk
|Yuki Inamori
|9:11 AM
|Tee #10
|Doug Ghim
|Andrew Putnam
|Kyle Stanley
|9:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Collin Morikawa
|Si Woo Kim
|9:22 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Charley Hoffman
|Henrik Norlander
|9:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|9:33 AM
|Tee #10
|Doc Redman
|Sung Kang
|Bill Haas
|9:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Chan Kim
|K.H. Lee
|Pat Perez
|9:44 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Xander Schauffele
|Naoto Nakanishi
|9:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Luke List
|Erik van Rooyen
|9:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Hagy
|Sepp Straka
|Peter Malnati
|10:06 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Wyndham Clark
|Branden Grace
|10:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Shugo Imahira
|Emiliano Grillo
|Will Zalatoris
|10:17 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Matt Jones
|Lanto Griffin
|10:17 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Vincent
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|10:28 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Noren
|Sebastian Munoz
|Hiroshi Iwata
|10:28 AM
|Tee #10
|Roger Sloan
|Wesley Bryan
|Ryuji Imada
|10:39 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Joaquin Niemann
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:39 AM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Kazuki Higa
|Garrick Higgo
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cameron Tringale
|Matt Wallace
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|C.T. Pan
|Brendon Todd
|Robert Streb