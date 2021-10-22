 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Friday/Saturday

The third round of the 2021 ZOZO Championship tees off at 7:38 p.m. ET on Friday at the Narashino Country Club in Japan. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan attempts a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Entering the third day of the 2021 ZOZO Championship, Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama at -8 holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Tringale. Matt Wallace, Brendan Steele are both on -6 through 36 holes, and Joaquin Niemann and Tommy Fleetwood sit at -5 heading into Moving Day.

This is only the second time a PGA Tour event has happened in Japan and counted on the money list, so it would be huge for Matsuyama to get the win after coming up just short at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. He finished second in this event last year to Tiger Woods, though it took place in the United States due to the pandemic.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday evening for those in the US. You can watch coverage of the tournament Friday from 11:30 p.m. ET into Thursday morning, where coverage will air until 2:45 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship on Saturday.

2021 ZOZO Championship, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:38 AM Tee #1 Carlos Ortiz Rikuya Hoshino Keegan Bradley
8:38 AM Tee #10 Rickie Fowler Tomoharu Otsuki Kramer Hickok
8:49 AM Tee #1 Satoshi Kodaira Tyler McCumber Takumi Kanaya
8:49 AM Tee #10 Ryuichi Oiwa Ryosuke Kinoshita Matthew NeSmith
9:00 AM Tee #1 Shaun Norris Ryan Palmer Harry Higgs
9:00 AM Tee #10 Maverick McNealy Keita Nakajima Ryutaro Nagano
9:11 AM Tee #1 Adam Long Chris Kirk Yuki Inamori
9:11 AM Tee #10 Doug Ghim Andrew Putnam Kyle Stanley
9:22 AM Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Collin Morikawa Si Woo Kim
9:22 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Charley Hoffman Henrik Norlander
9:33 AM Tee #1 Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Naoyuki Kataoka
9:33 AM Tee #10 Doc Redman Sung Kang Bill Haas
9:44 AM Tee #1 Chan Kim K.H. Lee Pat Perez
9:44 AM Tee #10 Ryo Hisatsune Xander Schauffele Naoto Nakanishi
9:55 AM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Luke List Erik van Rooyen
9:55 AM Tee #10 Brandon Hagy Sepp Straka Peter Malnati
10:06 AM Tee #1 James Hahn Wyndham Clark Branden Grace
10:06 AM Tee #10 Shugo Imahira Emiliano Grillo Will Zalatoris
10:17 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Matt Jones Lanto Griffin
10:17 AM Tee #10 Scott Vincent Tomoyasu Sugiyama Jinichiro Kozuma
10:28 AM Tee #1 Alex Noren Sebastian Munoz Hiroshi Iwata
10:28 AM Tee #10 Roger Sloan Wesley Bryan Ryuji Imada
10:39 AM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Joaquin Niemann Tommy Fleetwood
10:39 AM Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Kazuki Higa Garrick Higgo
10:50 AM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Cameron Tringale Matt Wallace
10:50 AM Tee #10 C.T. Pan Brendon Todd Robert Streb

