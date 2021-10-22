How to watch Washington vs. Arizona via live online stream

The Washington Huskies and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 8 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The final game of Friday night’s slate will feature two teams getting desperate for wins.

Washington (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) is having a worse season than fans could’ve ever projected with a struggling offense and is on a two-game losing streak, though Arizona (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12) could be just what the Huskies need. The Wildcats could be in danger of a winless season especially with quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud expected to miss the rest of the year, and freshman Will Plummer is the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on the roster.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.