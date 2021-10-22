How to watch Memphis vs. UCF via live online stream

The Memphis Tigers and C. Florida Golden Knights meet up in Week 8 at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Neither program is playing to the level of expectations they set for themselves, but this matchup should come down to the final minutes.

Memphis (4-3, 1-2 AAC) has a fantastic offense that ranks No. 9 in yards per play against FBS opponents but lost three consecutive games to UTSA, Temple and Tulsa - all by six points or less - before winning last week’s home game against the Navy Midshipmen. UCF (3-3, 1-2 AAC) was destroyed by the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road last weekend and lost two of their last three games without Dillon Gabriel at quarterback as he broke his collarbone against Louisville.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Central Florida a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.