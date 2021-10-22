Moneyline pick for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 6 of ALCS

The Houston Astros will look to clinch a berth into the World Series with a win in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. The Astros lead the series 3-2 heading back home to Minute Maid Park for a chance to end the series. That may be difficult given the pitching matchup, but Houston’s bats have produced at least 9 runs in back-to-back wins.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game 6 moneyline odds

BOS: +100

HOU: -120

The last time these two pitchers were on the mound, things did not go well for the Astros. The Red Sox tagged Luis Garcia for a grand slam in the first inning and then another slam in the 2nd inning off Jake Odorizzi. There won’t be much margin for error this time around and Garcia will likely be on an even shorter leash.

As for Eovaldi, he pitched fine given the run support but ended up allowing 3 ER over 5.1 IP with only 3 Ks. So even the Red Sox “ace” was in a bit of trouble. Both bullpens have to be worn down after this series with the lack of quality starting pitching. It’s difficult to see either of them going deep into the game. At best Eovaldi can give the Sox 5-6 innings.

This will really come down to which offense do you trust more? At this point, it has to be the Astros. They have the tougher matchup vs. Eovaldi, but are still a great fastball hitting team and put balls in play the last time they saw him. At home in an elimination game, the stakes are a bit higher than back in Game 2 of the series. Expect this game to be tighter than the previous four. Both teams will pull out all the stops to win.

The Astros don’t hit righties well and haven’t all postseason, outside of Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker. Houston also doesn’t really have a starter left over for a Game 7 and probably uses Zack Greinke and Cristian Javier in another bullpen type of game. This is a difficult one to pick. My gut is saying Red Sox but it’s the Astros at home in an elimination game. I’ll go with the series being extended.

Pick: Red Sox +100

