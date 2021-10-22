Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 6 via live online stream on FS1

The American League Championship Series returns for what could be a dramatic final stretch. The Houston Astros take their 3-2 series lead home to Minute Maid Park to face the Boston Red Sox for at least one and potentially two more games to determine the AL participant in the World Series.

First pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nathan Eovaldi and Luis Garcia will start for Boston and Houston, respectively. The two sides are even on the moneyline DraftKings Sportsbook, both installed at -110. The Astros are -1.5 on the run line and priced at +170 while the Red Sox are +1.5 and priced at -200. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

