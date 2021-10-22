What channel is Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 on and when does it start

The 2021 American League Championship Series is headed to Houston for at least one more game to determine who will represent the AL in the World Series. The Houston Astros hold a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Red Sox and can close the series out Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET with Nathan Eovaldi and Luis Garcia starting for Boston and Houston, respectively. The game will air on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app.

The Red Sox appeared to have momentum on their side after Game 3. They jumped on top 8-0 in Game 2 and 9-0 in Game 3 and cruised to victory in both games. However, the Astros bounced back and ended that momentum in a hurry. Houston put up seven runs in the ninth of Game 4 and then five in the sixth of Game to win those two games by a combined score of 18-3.

Now the Astros have a chance to close things out at home on either Friday or Saturday night. Oddsmakers see a potentially tight contest with both teams installed at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are -1.5 on the run line priced at +170 while the Red Sox are +1.5 priced at -200. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115.

Red Sox vs. Astros, Game 6 ACLS TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 22nd

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app