Best player prop bets to consider for Red Sox vs. Astros in Game 6 in ALCS

The first pitch of Game 6 of the ALCS is set for tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET and we’ll either see the Houston Astros once again punch their ticket to the World Series or the Boston Red Sox force a Game 7 for Saturday.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for this all-important elimination game at Minute Maid Park, so we’ll jump into some of our favorites.

Luis Garcia under 13.5 total outs (-145)

The Astros will go with the rookie on the mound to close the series out for them tonight and recent history suggests that he won’t last long. Garcia was yanked in the third inning of his ALDS start against the White Sox after giving up five earned runs and he left Game 1 of this series with a knee injury in just the second inning. 13.5 would suggest he makes it deep into the fifth inning and with the Red Sox most likely coming out aggressive at the plate, one would imagine the Astros going to their bullpen before then.

Yordan Alvarez over 0.5 strikeouts (-280)

Alvarez has been money at the plate this series, batting .421 through 19 at bats with a home run and five RBI. He has also struck out five times and with Red Sox hurler Nathan Eovaldi on the bump, he’ll get set down on strikes at least once in this one.

Alex Verdugo over 0.5 stolen bases (+700)

Neither team has been really active on the basepaths this series with Boston registering just two stolen bases through six games and Houston registering just one. With their backs against the wall, the Red Sox are going to be aggressive in trying to get runners in scoring position. Alex Verdugo owns one of those SB this series and expect him to be active should he reach base tonight.

