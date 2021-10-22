Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, October 22

Friday’s NBA slate features two banner matchups with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Philadelphia 76ers before the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers meet up in a rematch of last season’s playoff series. With 10 games on the docket, here’s the best player props from Friday’s slate.

Joe Harris, over 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Harris had a dismal outing in Brooklyn’s opener, scoring nine points on 3-9 shooting. He did, however, connect on three triples from five attempts. The guard is going to continue getting looks and is primed for a big game against the 76ers. Throw in + value and this is a great prop for bettors.

Nikola Vucevic, over 12.5 rebounds (+100)

Another prop with + odds that’s likely to hit. Vucevic snagged 15 rebounds in the season opener against the Pistons and should be a big factor on the glass against the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas will be tough to handle, but Vucevic won’t have to contend with Zion Williamson. Take the Bulls big man to secure at least 13 boards.

Devin Booker, over 24.5 points (-120)

Booker torched the Lakers in the playoffs last season, averaging 29.7 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting. The guard is emerging as a star in the NBA, so expect him to keep the scoring going against a team still struggling to figure out its rotation. The Lakers also don’t have a lockdown perimeter defender who can slow down Booker in this one.

