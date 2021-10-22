Ligue 1 odds, picks after 10 matchdays: Can anyone catch PSG in France’s top domestic league?

We’re through 10 matchdays in Ligue 1 and as many expected, Paris Saint-Germain is separating itself from the rest of the pack in the standings. PSG is sitting in first place at 27 points heading into Matchday 11, while second-place Lens is at 18 points. Marseille sits in third place at 17 points, with Nice and Angers rounding out the top five with 16 points each.

Here’s a look at updated Ligue 1 odds for the 2021-22 seasons courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s where the odds were at the beginning of the season, for comparison.

The favorite

PSG (Was: -650, Now: -3500)

Record: 9-0-1

Key wins: Lyon

Key losses: Rennes

If you were going to back PSG, the preseason was the time to do so. At -3500, this isn’t worth the substantial sum of money you’d need to get a significant return. The French giants are on cruise control domestically, with the primary focus still being the Champions League. Even if this team plays its second-tier squad, it’ll coast in Ligue 1.

The other contenders

Lyon (+2800, +1000 preseason)

Record: 4-4-2

Key wins: Monaco

Key losses: PSG, Angers

Lyon sits at 16 points along with two other teams and can theoretically make a run over the rest of the season. The team has already lost to PSG once in the league, so that further dents confident in a mid-season push. It’s probably not worth putting anything down on this group when it comes to title odds.

Lille (+3500, +1400 preseason)

Record: 4-2-4

Key wins: Marseille

Key losses: Nice

The defending champions have fallen back to normalcy this season, mustering 14 points through 10 matches. That puts them right in the middle of the table, which is where many expected this roster to be. Ultimately, there’s not much here to inspire confidence regarding title odds.

Best bet to win league: PSG (-3500)

There’s really not much left to say regarding PSG. This team has the best roster and the most depth, which sets it up well for both Ligue 1 and Champions League competition. Other clubs could’ve hoped there’d be some early lulls at PSG integrating new players but that hasn’t happened. It’s not mathematically a wrap yet, but this title race is over from a betting standpoint.

