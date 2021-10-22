 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: United States Grand Prix race start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
General view of the main straight during practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on November 16, 2012 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. This marks the return of F1 to the US for the first time since 2019 after last season’s race was canceled due to COVID-19.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 5 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 12:30 and 4 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 2 p.m.

The move to the United States for this weekend’s F1 race has F1 on several channels within the Disney/ESPN family. Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the US Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -135, followed by Max Verstappen at +135. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1600. The three of them also lead odds to claim pole position at Saturday’s qualifying. Hamilton is installed as the -105 favorite, followed by Verstappen at +190 and Bottas at +380.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Oct 22, 12:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Oct 22, 4 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, Oct 23, 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
6 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
7 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 George Russell Williams Racing 63
10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
18 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
20 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47

