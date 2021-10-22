Best quarterback streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 is here and that means a bunch of quarterbacks will be sitting on their couches catching up on Ted Lasso instead of producing fantasy points for your fake football team. Laziness aside, that means many teams will need to find someone to fill the void this week. Below here we have three quarterbacks with great matchups worth streaming.

Bye weeks

Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Ben Roethlisberger, and Trevor Lawrence

The Dolphins pass defense isn’t living up to its personnel so far this season, as they rank 26th in pass DVOA and 24th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Matt Ryan has also upped his fantasy game of late, as he’s tossed eight touchdowns to Zero interceptions in the last three weeks and will get Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage back this week.

Tannehill has not been a good fantasy player this season with his two top receivers missing some time with injuries and Derrick Henry doing the heavy lifting for the offense. But he does get a great matchup against the Chiefs and should be in a better game script for more passing.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tagovailoa looks like he’ll have DeVante Parker back this week and he’ll get a nice matchup with the Falcons pass defense that recently gave up 290 yards passing and three touchdowns to Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta currently ranks 30th in pass defense while the Dolphins rank 24th. I think this game should have plenty of fantasy points through the air.