Best running back streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 is here and it is filled to the brim with byes. And unfortunately those bye weeks have some stud running backs who will be resting this week. This is why we have bench players though and hopefully you’ve got some useful stop gaps going in Week 7. Below are my favorite streamers.

Bye weeks

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook, James Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary

Freeman played behind Latavius Murray last week and put up slightly better numbers on the ground with the same number of rushing attempts. Murray looks iffy to play this week with an ankle injury and Freeman should be the back to see the most work.

Booker is easily the every down back with Saquon Barkley out and that gives him a strong workload, which is what we’re looking for from our backups. The Panthers rush defense is their weakness, as Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott just went off for 143 and 140 yards each against them.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants

The Giants rank 27th in run defense DVOA and just gave up two touchdowns to Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott. On the season they are seventh-worst at allowing fantasy points to running backs and Hubbard has been seeing work through the air and on the ground. Play him with confidence this week.