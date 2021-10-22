Best D/ST streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 is here and it’s time to get your defense and special teams plays in order. This week we are down six teams and that means our choices for streaming have been limited. But streaming is always the way to go over the long haul.

Bye weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Saints are coming off a bye and should be ready to take on the Seahawks offensive line and journeyman quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks are also without Chris Carson and Alex Collins was unable to practice Thursday. A rested Saints defensive line should have its way with Seattle.

The last time these two teams met was in Week 2 when they forced Zach Wilson sacked Zach Wilson four times and forced him into four interceptions. This time they play in New England, where it should be even tougher for Wilson on the road.