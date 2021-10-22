Eagles vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles head west to take on the 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 24th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Raiders Week 7 odds

Spread: LV -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: PHI +135, LV -155

Our picks for Eagles vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: LV -3

While the enigma of Jalen Hurts as a quarterback is tough to gameplan for, the Raiders have the edge in this one. Yes, they are at home. But, they also have a more well-rounded offense. It will be interesting to see which side gives as the Raiders have the third-most passing yards per game, but the Eagles are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game. I think the Raiders emerge victorious in this one.

Over/under: OVER 49

I’m not sold on Jalen Hurts as a passer, but he is quite the runner. Hurts is able to extend drives and the defense always has to play more cautious because he could break out of the pocket at any time. The Raiders are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game and so Hurts should be able to get his team down the field. I also think that Carr has a day and continues the hot start he has been on passing the ball. I think they will eclipse the point total in this one.

Preferred player prop: Josh Jacobs OVER 56.5

The Eagles are giving up 135 rushing yards per game which are the fifth-most in the NFL. Jacobs has only been able to play in four games so far this season, and he hasn’t topped more than 53 rushing yards in a game. Splitting time with teammate Kenyan Drake hasn’t helped, but I like the matchup for Jacobs here. I think he is able to hit the over here and have his best rushing game of the season so far this week. They have given up at least 81 yards on the ground to a single player in each of the past four games.

