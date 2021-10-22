Lions vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The defeated Detroit Lions travel to sunny California for the Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford revenge game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Rams in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Rams Week 7 odds

Spread: LAR -15.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: DET +700, LAR -1125

Our picks for Lions vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: LAR -15.5

This game figures to be a tough one for the Lions. This is a huge spread though. Even though they are winless, the Lions have lost by more than 15 just in two of their six games. The Rams are arguably the best team that they have faced though and the Rams offense is good at scoring while their defense is good at limiting scores. Even with the large spread, back the Rams.

Over/under: 51

The Rams took down the New York Giants last week with a total score of 49. These 51 points are going to be close because I think the Rams get out to a large and early lead, but then they rely on the run game. I think the Lions are going to be limited in scoring and I don’t see the Rams putting up all 51 by themselves. Under.

Preferred player prop: D’Andre Swift OVER 4.5 receptions

Game script figures to favor the pass for the Lions in this game. Swift is second on the Lions for targets and receiving yards, but leads the team in receptions with 34 on the season. Swift has at least four receptions in every game this season and has had at least five in three of his last four games. Take the over.

