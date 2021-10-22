Chiefs vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in a rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship. The Chiefs enter this game at 3-3 while the Titans are 4-2. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Titans in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Titans Week 7 odds

Spread: KC -5

Point total: 58

Moneyline: KC -220, TEN +180

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: TEN +5

Does anyone have a grasp on who the Titans are this year? They lost in overtime to the Jets, but they beat the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Chiefs so the transitive property from middle school algebra tells us that the Titans will beat the Chiefs right? Wrong, math lies. This game figures to be really close. The Titans' secondary is going to give up big yards to the Chiefs' receivers, but the Chiefs swiss cheese defense will allow Derrick Henry to go off. In a close game, I think the Titans cover.

Over/under: OVER 58

There is going to be a lot of offense in this game and practically no defense. Even with the line set so high, I think the over hits. While Derrick Henry will help set the tone on the ground, don’t forget about the Titans' wide receivers that can help burn the Chiefs’ defense. I think this one will be high scoring and I think the over gets eclipsed.

Preferred player prop: Derrick Henry OVER 127.5 rushing yards.

In the six games that the Titans have played so far this season, Henry has more than 127 rushing yards in four of them. He is playing like a man possessed and I don’t think he slows down this weekend. The game script could favor the pass for the Titans, but I think their gameplan literally runs through Henry so he is going to get his. The Chiefs are giving up 133.2 rushing yards per game which are the sixth-most in the NFL.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.