Panthers vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in this Week 7 NFC matchup. Both teams head into this one on a losing streak as the Panthers have dropped three in a row and the Giants, two. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 24th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Giants matchup in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Giants Week 7 odds

Spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Panthers -150, Giants +130

Our picks for Panthers vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Panthers -3

Even though the Panthers are on a three-game skid, they have a good matchup this week. The Giants are banged up with star running back Saquon Barkley dealing with an ankle injury. Assuming the Giants are reserved to having to pass more, that doesn’t bode well for their team. The Panthers defense is giving up the second-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. I think the Panthers' offense does enough for a win here and the Giants take another L.

Over/under: OVER 43.5

The Giants have lost their last two games by an average of 25.5 points. The Panthers are scoring 23.8 points per game on offense and giving up 20 points per game. The Giants are scoring 19 points per game on offense, and are giving up the fourth-most points per game on defense at 29.5. Even without running back Christian McCaffrey, I feel like the Panthers' offense gets off its skid and shows up and out in this game against a hurt Giants team. Take the over.

Preferred player prop: Chuba Hubbard OVER 74.5 rushing yards

Yes, Hubbard only has more than 74 yards rushing in one game this year. But, the Giants are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 137 rushing yards per game. I expect the game script to favor the Panthers’ run game and I think Hubbard ends this game with at least 75 yards on the ground. I also think he finds the endzone in the game, but that would be a different article.

