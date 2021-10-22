Jets vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The last time the New York Jets took on the New England Patriots, back in Week 2, it turned out to be a pretty one-sided affair, with the Patriots cruising to a 25-6 win. Since then, both teams have seen real progress from their rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones for the Patriots and Zach Wilson for the Jets. But the Patriots are still miles ahead of where their AFC East mates are, especially on defense. While this should be a better game than the last one, the Patriots shouldn’t have too many problems as big favorites.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Patriots matchup in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Patriots Week 7 odds

Spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Patriots -350, Jets +270

Our picks for Jets vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Patriots -6.5

The Jets have covered just once in five games so far this season. They’re coming of a 20-27 loss to the Falcons last week, and their Week 5 overtime upset of the Titans is starting to look more like a fluke with some distance in the rearview mirror. It might be a little closer than the last time these two teams met, but don’t bet on it being this close.

Over/under: Under 43 points

The Patriots offense is a long way from what it used to be, but things have been looking up in their last two games. With some positive signs from their rookie signal caller, New England took the favored Dallas Cowboys to overtime last week, hanging 29 points on them in a narrow loss. Further, the Jets offense is going to have problems with the Patriots defense, which is holding opponents to an average of 21.2 points per game so far this season.

Preferred player prop: Damien Harris over 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

Harris played a big part in New England’s strong showing against the Cowboys last week, racking up 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The week before that, they fed him the ball 14 times against Houston. He had 62 yards and a touchdown when these two teams met back in Week 2.

