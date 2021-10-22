Falcons vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are making headlines this week, the subject of trade rumors regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. The silver lining is that it at least overshadows their humiliating loss to the Jaguars last week. This Sunday, they’ll host the Atlanta Falcons, another struggling team that’s on a bit of an upswing lately, winning two of their last three. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Dolphins in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Week 7 odds

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Dolphins +125

Our picks for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Falcons -2.5

This might sound like a no-brainer after an embarrassing Dolphins’ loss to the Jaguars last week, but the Falcons are a team that’s finally hitting its stride. Atlanta’s got a solid 2-1 record against the spread in their last three games. Quarterback Matt Ryan has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in those last three games too. He’ll also have his top receiver, Calvin Ridley, back this week.

Over/under: Under 47.5 points

While the Falcons can put up some points, the Dolphins have topped 20 points in a game just once this season. The fact that they were only able to get 20 against the Jaguars doesn’t bode well for their outing this week.

Preferred player prop: Matt Ryan over 2.5 touchdown passes (+170)

This feels risky considering it’s only happened once this season, but Ryan’s got a budding connection with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and his No. 1 wideout returns to action this week. Miami’s pass defense is certifiably non-threatening as well, having given up two touchdowns to Carson Wentz back in Week 4 and five to Tom Brady a week after that.

