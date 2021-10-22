Washington vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

After a rough outing to start the season, the Green Bay Packers are at home this week looking for their sixth win in a row. And they shouldn’t have any problems against the Washington Football Team that’s reeling after two lopsided losses in their last two games. It won’t get any easier at Lambeau Field where the Packers have won 16 of their last 18.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Packers matchup in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Packers Week 7 odds

Spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Packers -425, Washington +320

Our picks for Washington vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Packers -7.5

It’s a big spread, and those can be attractive to bettors. But let be lulled into betting on Washington to cover for only the second time this season. The Football Team has been spanked over their last two outings, losing by double digit to the Saints and Chiefs, respectively. Three of their four losses have been by 10 or more points.

Over/under: Under 48.5

It always feels a little off to pick a Packers game to hit the under, but it’s only happened in two of their six outings so far. The question I have is where will Washington get enough points to bring the total that close to 50.

Preferred player prop: Davante Adams over 7.5 receptions (-140)

The Bears had Adams figured out last week, holding him to just four catches. But Washington’s one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to stopping opposing wide receivers. Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target should thrive.

