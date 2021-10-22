Bengals vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens, 5-1, are at home this weekend with an early contest that could go a long way toward determining the AFC North pecking order. Riding a five-game winning streak, they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, who are 4-2 and right on their heels at second place in the division. In the past, the Ravens haven’t had problems turning aside the Bengals, winning their last five contests against Cincy and owning a 27-23 edge in the all-time series. But this is hardly the pushover Bengals of old. Their defense could pose a real challenge for MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. For the first time in awhile, a Bengals-Ravens game is appointment viewing.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Ravens in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Ravens Week 7 odds

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Broncos -105, Browns -115

Our picks for Bengals vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Ravens -6.5

The Ravens are looking for their sixth straight win over their division rivals, and even though this is much better Bengals team than the one we saw last season, Baltimore has won the last three meetings by an average score of 31.7 points. Both squads are 3-3 against the spread this season, but the Ravens look unstoppable right now. This will be the toughest game Cincinnati’s played so far this season.

Over/under: Under 46.5 points

The Bengals’ last five games have all hit the under, which is partly a reflection of their much-improved defensive play. The Ravens’ have had just three of their six games hit the over this season. But there’s also some history here. Three of the last five meetings between these two teams have gone under.

Preferred player prop:

