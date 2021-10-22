 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When is the next episode of HBO’s Succession?

Can’t get enough of the prestige drama full of prestigious people you love to hate? Here’s when the next episode is forthcoming.

By Collin Sherwin
Sarah Snook attends the HBO’s “Succession” Season 3 Premiere at American Museum of Natural History on October 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The hottest show on television is also not allowing you to skip ahead and binge it, so you’ll have to wait a week between consuming the latest episodes of HBO’s Succession.

The story of the Roy family and all the power grabs and drama is released each Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET, and you can stream it the instant it drops on HBO Max. You can also watch a live airing starting at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, with an encore presentation immediately afterwards at 10:00 p.m. ET as well.

If you don’t have HBO Max, it’s free for all HBO subscribers that have the channel included in their cable or streaming package, or those that sign-up online for a streaming-only subscription you can purchase even if you don’t have pay TV. The show drops at exactly 9 p.m. ET on both the network and HBO Max, so you can fast-forward past the opening credits and finish the episode about 90 seconds ahead of Twitter for those watching live on cable TV and streaming services.

