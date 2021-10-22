Herring vs. Stevenson weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

After two big heavyweight title fights in recent weeks, one of the lighter divisions gets a showcase on Saturday. WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring puts his title on the line against rising undefeated star Shakur Stevenson. The fight will take place in Atlanta on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and the main event will get started at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The day before the fight, the two fighters will weigh-in. The weigh-in will also air on ESPN+ and is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The junior lightweight division ranges from 126 pounds to 130 pounds.

Herring is 23-2 and has been at the junior lightweight limit for a while now. He claimed his first title in September 2018 when he won the vacant IBF-USBA junior lightweight title with a unanimous decision against John Vincent Moralde. In May 2019, he won a unanimous decision over Masayuki Ito to claim the WBO title he currently holds. He has three successful defenses of the title under his belt.

Stevenson moved up one class from the featherweight division in December 2020. This marks Stevenson’s third fight in the weight class, and he has two wins and the WBO’s interim title. He most recently beat Jeremiah Nakathila to claim the interim title and improve to 16-0.