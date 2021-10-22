Full undercard for Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki ‘bridgerweight’ fight

We get a rare bit of championship boxing this Friday, as ESPN+ hosts a title bout between Oscar Rivas and Ryan Rozicki. The two big men will be fighting for the WBC bridgerweight championship. The main card for the evening starts at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should begin in the 10 p.m. hour.

Rivas is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds installed at -600 and odds to win by KO, TKO, or DQ listed at -285. Rozicki is a +425 underdog and his best winning method odds are by KO, TKO, or DQ at +650.

Boxing sanctioning bodies deserve a lot of credit for just how much they’ll do to pull in a buck. Some groups will have multiple champions for a single weight class with a world champion, a super world champion, an interim champion, and often two or three other titles.

I suppose the WBC deserves credit for some outside the box thinking as they have found a new weight class with which to cash in. They created something called a bridgerweight division that crosses between cruiserweight and heavyweight. Rivas was expected to fight Bryant Jennings in a heavyweight bout, but the latter withdrew due to COVID-19 quarantine rules. Rozicki offered to move up from the cruiserweight division, and so Rivas has come down and met him in the middle. The bridgerweight division covers 200 to 224 pounds.

This is otherwise a pretty light card, but it’s a night of boxing. If you have ESPN+ or have been looking to get it for Saturday’s junior lightweight bout between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson, you could certainly get it for this.

Full Card for Rivas vs. Rozicki