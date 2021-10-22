How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the October 22nd episode

Just 24 hours after the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, the WWE will make a quick turnaround to America’s heartland with Friday Night Smackdown coming to us live from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Nothing has yet to be confirmed for the show as its in the rare spot of taking place just one day after Crown Jewel. But we will be getting the immediate fallout from said ppv, particularly in regards to the main event where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Brock Lesnar. Given how the match ended, there’s still questions over where Paul Heyman’s allegiances lie, so we’ll be getting more answers to that tonight.

Another big thing about this show is that it’s the first episode where the roster moves from the WWE Draft will go into effect. Smackdown newcomers like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, and even newer acts like Hit Row are bound to be featured heavily as the show powers through the fall with an updated cast.

Speaking of the draft, we now have a conundrum with new Raw superstar Becky Lynch successfully defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair being a new superstar on Smackdown. Will they have them switch belts? Or perhaps they’ll combine the belts when both champs meet each other at Survivor Series next month? We’ll see how they play this.