How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the October 22nd episode

AEW comes back to TNT tonight with another episode of Rampage coming on your tv screens. Three matches and a major announcement are on tap for the show as the company continues to build towards its Full Gear ppv next month.

The show was taped following last Saturday’s episode of Dynamite from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 22

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a rematch as Andrade El Idolo will once again step into the squared circle with Pac. This should be the blowoff to the midcard rivalry they’ve had going over the last few months as Andrade took the first battle on Rampage just over a month ago. All related parties have been banned from ringside.

Also on the show, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will begin with Orange Cassidy battling Powehouse Hobbs in a first-round matchup. The winner will face the winner of Jon Moxley and Dark Order’s 10. In women’s division action, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D will go one-on-one with Anna Jay and the bracket for the TBS Championship will be revealed on the show.