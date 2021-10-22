What time will Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki fight start on Friday, October 22

The boxing world gets a championship fight on Friday evening in Quebec, Canada, even if it’s a bit of a new idea. The WBC will decide its “bridgerweight” champion in a 12-round bout be Oscar Rivas and Ryan Rozicki. The fight will air on ESPN+ and currently features six fights on the rest of the card.

The main card for Rivas vs. Rozicki will get started at 7 p.m. ET. Rivas and Rozicki are expected to make their entrances to the ring in the 10 p.m. hour, depending on how long the rest of the card takes.

Rivas is a favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -600 while Rozicki is +425 to win. Total rounds is installed at 3.5 with the over priced at -135. The favored outcome is Rivas by KO, TKO, or DQ at -285.

The bridgerweight division is composed of lighter heavyweights who might be a bit too big for the cruiserweight division. The weight class includes boxers weighing between 200 and 224 pounds. Rivas was scheduled to face Bryant Jennings for the inaugural bridgerweight title, but Jennings backed out due to COVID-19 protocols. They were scheduled for a rematch of their 2019 heavyweight bout in which Rivas won a 12th round TKO to claim IBF and WBO secondary titles.

Rozicki has fought as a cruiserweight prior to this bout and is 13-0. He previously held the WBC’s International Silver cruiserweight title. Most recently, he won a sixth-round TKO over Sylvera Louis.

Full Card for Rivas vs. Rozicki