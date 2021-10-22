Rivas vs. Rozicki live stream: How to watch bridgerweight title bout via live online stream

The recently coined bridgerweight division will decide its first champion on Friday evening. ESPN+ plays host to a bout featuring former heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas meeting former cruiserweight champion Ryan Rozicki for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight championship.

The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started in the 10 p.m. hour. Rivas is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rozicki is a +425 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 3.5 with the over priced at -135. The favored outcome is Rivas by KO, TKO, or DQ at -285.

The bridgerweight division was first created in 2020 to cover boxers weighing between 200 and 224 pounds. It had its first bout in April 2021 when Geovany Bruzon defeated Jose German Garcia Montes for the WBC Silver version of the title. Even a secondary weight division can have a secondary title. Sanctioning bodies will do anything for an extra buck!

Rivas is the No. 1 ranked bridgerweight and was scheduled to fight Bryant Jennings for the first title fight. They had previously fought for secondary heavyweight titles and Rivas won by 12th round TKO. However, COVID-19 quarantine protocols prevented Jennings from remaining in the fight and Rozicki replaced him.

Rivas comes into the bout with a 27-1 record and is coming off a win over Sylvera Louis this past March in which the latter retired after the third round. That win came following Rivas’ loss to Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s interim heavyweight title.

Rozicki comes inot the bout with a 13-0 record and also coming off a win over Louis. Rozicki fought him a month after the Rivas bout and won via sixth-round TKO. Prior to that Rozicki had held the WBC’s International Silver cruiserweight title.

Full Card for Rivas vs. Rozicki