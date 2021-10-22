Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is questionable for Week 7

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was able to practice all week in a limited fashion and is listed as questionable to take on the Falcons on the injury report. He was able to travel with the team to London last week, so there is no doubt he is close to returning, but nothing id for certain at this point.

Parker is joined by Preston Williams on the injury report with both getting questionable tags. Jaylen Waddle is the healthiest receiver of the bunch as we head into a good matchup with the Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

Parker does have some upside if he goes this week, as the Falcons pass defense is below average. Last week with Williams and Parker both out, Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki led the way in targets, while backup tight end Durham Smythe even got in on the action with six targets. If Williams or Parker sits while the other plays, the other should have some fantasy value during this tough bye week.