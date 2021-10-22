 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best lineup strategy for Suns vs. Lakers NBA Showdown on Friday

We take a look at the Showdown contest on DraftKings for Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, giving you Captain’s Picks and who to fade.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
 LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers meet Friday night in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series. The Suns won 4-2 to eliminate the defending champions Lakers, although Los Angeles will feel it would’ve won the series if Anthony Davis was healthy. Here’s a look at the best fantasy options on both teams for Friday’s Showdown contest on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($16,200) and Chris Paul ($13,200) are solid options in any game. James continues to defy age and should be raring to go after a loss in the opener to Golden State. Paul is looking to get back to the Finals after a great run last season. Devin Booker ($14,700) is another strong option to consider. The Lakers don’t have a great defensive answer for Phoenix’s star shooting guard.

FLEX Plays

Suns PF Cameron Johnson ($6,600) is a great play as a value flex. He’s going to get great opportunities with favorable matchups, and can shoot from range. He’ll also grab some rebounds. Malik Monk ($5,400) is Los Angeles’ best shooter and should get more than 19 minutes in this one.

Fades

Russell Westbrook ($15,600) is known for putting up gaudy numbers but he’s still integrating himself into a new system with new players. At that price point, it’s best to avoid the star guard. Jae Crowder ($10,200) is another player with the tendency to disappear in Phoenix’s loaded offense. He’s good for a few shots here and there but probably won’t deliver 10k value.

The Outcome

Both teams are coming off losses and will want to avoid a 0-2 start. The Lakers have some chemistry issues with Westbrook, so there’s a chance Phoenix could jump out to a lead early in this game. Los Angeles should ultimately prevail in this home contest, as long as James and Davis stay healthy.

Final score: Lakers 115, Suns 110

