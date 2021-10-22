Best lineup strategy for Suns vs. Lakers NBA Showdown on Friday

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers meet Friday night in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series. The Suns won 4-2 to eliminate the defending champions Lakers, although Los Angeles will feel it would’ve won the series if Anthony Davis was healthy. Here’s a look at the best fantasy options on both teams for Friday’s Showdown contest on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($16,200) and Chris Paul ($13,200) are solid options in any game. James continues to defy age and should be raring to go after a loss in the opener to Golden State. Paul is looking to get back to the Finals after a great run last season. Devin Booker ($14,700) is another strong option to consider. The Lakers don’t have a great defensive answer for Phoenix’s star shooting guard.

FLEX Plays

Suns PF Cameron Johnson ($6,600) is a great play as a value flex. He’s going to get great opportunities with favorable matchups, and can shoot from range. He’ll also grab some rebounds. Malik Monk ($5,400) is Los Angeles’ best shooter and should get more than 19 minutes in this one.

Fades

Russell Westbrook ($15,600) is known for putting up gaudy numbers but he’s still integrating himself into a new system with new players. At that price point, it’s best to avoid the star guard. Jae Crowder ($10,200) is another player with the tendency to disappear in Phoenix’s loaded offense. He’s good for a few shots here and there but probably won’t deliver 10k value.

The Outcome

Both teams are coming off losses and will want to avoid a 0-2 start. The Lakers have some chemistry issues with Westbrook, so there’s a chance Phoenix could jump out to a lead early in this game. Los Angeles should ultimately prevail in this home contest, as long as James and Davis stay healthy.

Final score: Lakers 115, Suns 110