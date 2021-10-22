When was the last time the Houston Astros were in the World Series?

The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS to advance to the World Series in 2021. The Astros also had to go through the Chicago White Sox on their way to clinching another American League pennant. It hasn’t been too long since the Astros made it to the Fall Classic. The Astros will face the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series.

Let’s go over the last time they were there and the franchise’s history in the World Series.

Houston Astros history in World Series

The last time the Astros were in the World Series was in 2019, when they lost to the Washington Nationals in seven games. Before that, the Astros won the World Series in 2017 when they defeated the Dodgers in seven games. Most of their series recently have gone the distance, granted the team’s pitching staff is drastically different from both those series.

Instead of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, the Astros will have to rely on unproven starters like Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia. Zack Greinke is still around, but isn’t nearly the same player. The lineup is still formidable. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa will be in their third World Series in the past five seasons.