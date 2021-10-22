How the public is betting cricket’s T20 World Cup winner

The 2021 T20 World Cup truly begins Saturday with Australia and South Africa kicking off the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia qualified out of the preliminary group stage, rounding out the 12 teams that will be competing for the T20 World Cup title. Here’s how bettors predict the tournament will play out, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

T20 World Cup Betting Splits, Winner

There are several teams off the board because they’ve been eliminated from the competition already.

As the splits show, the vast majority of bettors back India to win the tournament. Nearly 30 percent of all futures title bets are on India, accounting for 57 percent of the total money on title bets for the competition. India was +250 to win the competition at one point, and that number has come down slightly to +200.

Defending champions West Indies are second on this list, which is somewhat of a surprise given their odds at +650. 11 percent of all wagers are on the West Indies to repeat as champions, accounting for a tenth of all futures title bets. Australia and England hold 10 percent of title bets each. England was a co-favorite to win the tournament at one point with odds at +300 but has fallen slightly to +350. The team is also missing two key players in Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, so bettors may be turned off by those absences despite an otherwise stacked roster.