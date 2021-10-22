How to watch England vs. West Indies T20 World Cup match on TV and online live stream

The 2021 T20 World Cup begins in earnest with the Super 12 stage kicking off Saturday morning. There are two pools with six teams in each pool. Each team will play the rest of its pool, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semifinal round.

England and West Indies meet in Pool 1 in the second match of the Super 12 stage. The two sides contested the 2016 T20 World Cup final, with West Indies winning in stunning fashion on four sixes from Carlos Brathwaite in the final over. It was West Indies’ second T20 World Cup title.

The match begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

West Indies is receiving the second-most bets behind India to win the T20 World Cup. England, who was considered a co-favorite at one point according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has received less backing from bettors due to some key absences in the lineup.

England vs. West Indies T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: England -155, West Indies +115