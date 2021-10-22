Kyle Tucker breaks open Game 6 of ALCS for Astros with three-run home run, Houston advances to World Series

Update, top of the 9th inning: The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the third time in five seasons with a 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves series. The Braves lead that series 3-2.

Update, bottom of the 8th inning: Tucker has added three more runs for the Astros on a long ball, making it 5-0 Houston. The right fielder now has four RBIs in the game and has set up the team to clinch the AL for the third time in five seasons.

KING TUCK!! @astros lead 5-0!



Houston can taste the World Series! pic.twitter.com/pLyJPQVrXj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Update, bottom of the 6th inning: Kyle Tucker grounded into a double play but drove in another run in the process for the Astros, who now lead the Red Sox 2-0. Garcia was pulled after giving up the hit to Hernandez.

Update, top of the 6th inning: Enrique Hernandez breaks up Garcia’s no-hitter with a triple, setting up the tying run for the Red Sox with two outs in the inning. Rafael Devers popped out to end the frame. The Astros still lead the Red Sox 1-0.

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are in a heated contest in Game 6 of the ALCS, with the Astros looking to clinch a third World Series appearance since 2017. Luis Garcia is on the mound for Houston, while Nathan Eovaldi took the bump for Boston.

The Astros lead 1-0 through five innings, with Garcia blanking the Red Sox. Houston’s starting pitcher has yet to allow a hit in this game. Eovaldi has been almost as good, surrendering only one run through five innings. Here’s a look at how the public bet on Friday’s Game 6 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

55 percent of bettors took the Astros to close out the series, although most of the money came in on the Red Sox extending the series. Bettors who took the over at 9.0 are not feeling great right now, as there’s only been one combined run through five innings. 87 percent of wagers and 90 percent of the money was on the over.