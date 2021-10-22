Kyle Lowry injury tracker: Updates for Heat point guard

The Miami Heat had a big win Thursday over the Milwaukee Bucks, showing the league they are for real this season as contenders. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro headlined the victory but it was Kyle Lowry’s presence which ultimately will have Heat fans excited during the latter part of the season. Lowry finished with five points and six assists in 24 minutes, which doesn’t seem impressive. His command of the offense and physicality on defense were a reminder of the star point guard’s accomplishments and what he will bring to Miami in key moments of big games.

The guard is questionable to play Saturday against the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle injury. That’s likely why Lowry didn’t play as many minutes in the blowout win over the Bucks.

Kyle Lowry injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If Lowry does sit out, it’ll impact the entire Miami offense. Duncan Robinson probably suffers the most as a catch-and-shoot threat. Butler will see increased usage, as will Herro. Adebayo and PJ Tucker are unlikely to see much change.

Betting impact

There are currently no lines on the contest at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Heat are likely to be favored after that win over Milwaukee. The Pacers are 0-2 after losses to the Hornets and Wizards.