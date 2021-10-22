When does the 2021 World Series start and who is playing in the Fall Classic?

The 2021 MLB season is fast coming to a close and we are less than two weeks away from having a World Series champion. The Fall Classic gets underway with Game 1 on Tuesday, October 26. Game 2 is the next day on Wednesday the 27th. There will be a travel on Thursday, then they will play up to three straight games on Friday through Sunday, with the third only if necessary. If the series goes beyond Game 5, Games 6 and 7 are scheduled for Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3.

Home field advantage will go to the team with the better record. The Houston Astros will represent the American League with a record of 95-67. They await the winner of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. The The Braves are 88-73 while the Dodgers are 106-56. If Atlanta wins, Houston gets HFA in the World Series. If LA wins, the Dodgers get it.

The Dodgers are the defending champs, having beaten the Tampa Bay Rays in six games last year. The year prior, the Washington Nationals beat the Astros.