Colorado State does perhaps the dumbest football thing you’ll ever see to lose to Utah State [VIDEO]

Update 8:58 a.m. ET We forgot about this moment of Addazio melting down during his term at Boston College just six years ago. What a way to lose a game 3-0.

The mistake in the Colorado State/Utah State game might not even be Steve Addazio’s worst clock mismanagement of his head coaching career.



Wake Forest at Boston College was just as bad back in 2015 pic.twitter.com/beRzu1POAi — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) October 23, 2021

Update 1:41 a.m. ET Riiiiiight.

Steve Addazio says they wanted to spike the ball, but the "fast field goal" team was ready in case it was short for a 4th down. Said they kind of just rushed on, weren't sent on. "No one sent them in, but they took off on the field." — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 23, 2021

The Colorado State Rams had the chance for a field goal to win vs. Utah State Aggies on Friday night, but chose to make it as difficult and rushed as possible as the entire sideline had a massive, collective DERP to blow a key Mountain West Conference game.

After forcing Utah State to punt with 44 seconds left and the Rams trailing 26-24, a great throw from Todd Centeio to Ty McCullough put CSU at the Aggies 24-yard line with 11 seconds left. The clock stops on a first down in college, so all the Rams need to do have to do is line up, snap it, and spike the ball. Then you can put the field goal unit on the field, or perhaps even run another play and try to get closer!

Instead ... OMG ...

What an absolute nightmare pic.twitter.com/7gKcuVX3nm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 23, 2021

That is a catastrophic failure of organization, leadership, preparation, and everything else coaches talk about in every meeting, clinic, and practice 365 days a year. Who is telling the kicker to run onto the field? Who is getting receivers off? And how are these people state employees in Colorado like with a pension and quality benefits? Have they not watched a football game before??

While you comprehend the malfeasance above, at least the game closed Colorado State -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook, so spread bettors that had backed Rams head coach Steve Addazio weren’t unjustly harmed. But if you had Colorado State on the moneyline, our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.