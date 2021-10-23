Best bye week replacements for TEs Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz

The tight end position is usually a frustrating one for most fantasy managers throughout the year. If you don’t have the top three to five players, you’re looking at a major hole in your lineup. However, there are always players who emerge at the position that can be serviceable. Unfortunately, two of those serviceable options this year have the same bye week with Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox and Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz sitting out Week 7. That means fantasy managers have to look for other options, and the landscape is typically quite barren. Here are the best bye week replacements at tight end for Week 7 that are likely to be available in your league.

Bye weeks: Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers

Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Packers

The Washington Football Team is going to have to keep up with Green Bay’s offense in this game. Seals-Jones is taking over with starting tight end Logan Thomas still out, and he’s been a productive player when involved. The tight end had a touchdown catch last week and was targeted six times in the contest. That’s not bad for a one-week replacement. And Seals-Jones is only rostered in 43.4 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s likely available on your waiver wire.

Ross Dwelley vs. Colts

Dwelley is taking over for George Kittle, who is typically one of the star tight ends in fantasy football. The backup has not been productive through two games but does come into Week 7 off a bye in Week 6. The Colts offer a favorable matchup and Dwelley plays in a system designed to keep the tight end involved. He’s only rostered in 1.2 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s worth the risk as a bye week filler.