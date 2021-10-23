How much will the winner of the ZOZO Championship win in 2021

The ZOZO Championship has finished three rounds, and it’s only the second time the PGA Tour has put a full-money event in Japan. The 2019 version was also at Naraschino Country Club in Chiba, Japan as is this year’s tournament, but the 2020 one was held in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while the ZOZO Championship is full money, it is not full-field, which means all 78 players are going home with a paycheck because they managed to tee off on Thursday. The last player in the field is going home with at least $15,290, which will be Carlos Ortiz of Mexico who withdrew from the event after two rounds. The winner is in line to receive a very nice payday however: $1,791,000 is more than the average winner’s share during a PGA Tour event.

Here’s what the breakdown of the prize money looks like for the $9.95 million purse of the 2021 ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Naraschino Country Club.