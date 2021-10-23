 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the ZOZO Championship win in 2021

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the ZOZO Championship, taking place at the Narashino Country Club in Japan.

By Collin Sherwin
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan attempts a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 22, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The ZOZO Championship has finished three rounds, and it’s only the second time the PGA Tour has put a full-money event in Japan. The 2019 version was also at Naraschino Country Club in Chiba, Japan as is this year’s tournament, but the 2020 one was held in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while the ZOZO Championship is full money, it is not full-field, which means all 78 players are going home with a paycheck because they managed to tee off on Thursday. The last player in the field is going home with at least $15,290, which will be Carlos Ortiz of Mexico who withdrew from the event after two rounds. The winner is in line to receive a very nice payday however: $1,791,000 is more than the average winner’s share during a PGA Tour event.

Here’s what the breakdown of the prize money looks like for the $9.95 million purse of the 2021 ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Naraschino Country Club.

  1. $1,791,000
  2. $1,074,600
  3. $676,600
  4. $477.600
  5. $389,000
  6. $358,200
  7. $333,325
  8. $308,450
  9. $288,550
  10. $268,650
  11. $248,750
  12. $228,850
  13. $208,950
  14. $189,050
  15. $177,508
  16. $166,762
  17. $156,812
  18. $146,862
  19. $136,912
  20. $126,962
  21. $117,012
  22. $109,072
  23. $101,092
  24. $93,132
  25. $85,172
  26. $77,212
  27. $74,227
  28. $71,242
  29. $68,257
  30. $65.272
  31. $62,287
  32. $59,302
  33. $56,317
  34. $53,829
  35. $51,342
  36. $48,854
  37. $46,367
  38. $44,377
  39. $42,387
  40. $40,398
  41. $38,407
  42. $36,417
  43. $34,427
  44. $32,437
  45. $30,447
  46. $28,457
  47. $26,467
  48. $24,875
  49. $23,482
  50. $22,686
  51. $22,089
  52. $21,492
  53. $21,094
  54. $20,696
  55. $20,497
  56. $20,298
  57. $20,099
  58. $19,900
  59. $19,701
  60. $19,502
  61. $19,303
  62. $19,104
  63. $18,905
  64. $18,706
  65. $18,507
  66. $18,308
  67. $18,109
  68. $17,910
  69. $17,711
  70. $17,512
  71. $17,313
  72. $17,114
  73. $16,916
  74. $16,716
  75. $16,517
  76. $16,318
  77. $16,119
  78. $15,920

