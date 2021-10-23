How to watch No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA via live online stream

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 8 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC or ESPN. Oregon is the new favorite to win the Pac-12, but the Ducks will get another tough challenge on the road against UCLA.

Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) is a confusing team to figure out because they have the talent to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes but lost to the Stanford Cardinal and needed a goal line stand to beat the 1-4 California Golden Bears. UCLA (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) won consecutive games against fairly weak conference opponents with the Arizona Wildcats and Washington Huskies, but they will return home for the first time since October 2nd.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.