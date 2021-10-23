How to watch No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy via live online stream

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 8 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. A No. 2 ranking the polls means very little for Cincinnati’s College Football Playoff chances, but the Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team with a legitimate shot to crack the top four.

Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC) knows they need to win games by a ton of points to get as much respect from the Playoff committee as they can, and they’re doing their part with combined scores of 108-24 in the two conference wins against the Temple Owls and UCF Knights. Navy (1-5, 1-3 AAC) is not playing well this season with an offense that ranks No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.