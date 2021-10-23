 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy via live online stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen face off Saturday, October 23rd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws for a first down to Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 8 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. A No. 2 ranking the polls means very little for Cincinnati’s College Football Playoff chances, but the Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team with a legitimate shot to crack the top four.

Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC) knows they need to win games by a ton of points to get as much respect from the Playoff committee as they can, and they’re doing their part with combined scores of 108-24 in the two conference wins against the Temple Owls and UCF Knights. Navy (1-5, 1-3 AAC) is not playing well this season with an offense that ranks No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

