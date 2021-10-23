How to watch No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Northwestern Wildcats and No. 6 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 8 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Michigan had an extra week to prepare for this game as they’re in a great position to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is doing things the Jim Harbaugh way in his first real hot seat season as the Wolverines run the ball on 66.6% of snaps, which ranks No. 6 against FBS opponents. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is seeing the effects of losing a ton of starters in a season where teams across the country are loaded with returning starters with a defense that ranks No. 103 in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1750 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.