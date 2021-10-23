 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, October 23rd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats and No. 6 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 8 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Michigan had an extra week to prepare for this game as they’re in a great position to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is doing things the Jim Harbaugh way in his first real hot seat season as the Wolverines run the ball on 66.6% of snaps, which ranks No. 6 against FBS opponents. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is seeing the effects of losing a ton of starters in a season where teams across the country are loaded with returning starters with a defense that ranks No. 103 in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1750 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.

